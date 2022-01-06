Leeds United could sign up to two midfielders this month, with the club having three or four targets on their transfer radar, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Whites are looking to bring in new signings this month despite Marcelo Bielsa and director of football Victor Orta’s previous reluctance to do business in the winter transfer window.

Leeds are especially looking to reinforce their midfield given Kalvin Phillips’ injury and are canvassing their options this month.

It has been claimed that Leeds are hoping to bring in at least one midfielder before the transfer window ends at the end of the month.

But the Whites could also bring in two midfielders if the chips fall into place and they get the right kind of deals.

Leeds are looking at three or four targets and trying to set up deals before making their final moves.

A number of players have been linked with a move to Leeds this month but some of them are not on their radar.

Leeds are not, it has been claimed, considering moves to sign Ross Barkley, Ben Brereton Diaz and Boubacar Kamara in January.

The Whites have been forced to get busy in the winter market due to mounting injuries and their form in the Premier League this season.