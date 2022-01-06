Leeds United are aiming to open contract negotiations with midfielder Adam Forshaw, according to the Daily Mirror.

Forshaw’s contract with the Whites expires this summer and he would be in a position to leave Elland Road as a free agent if he does not pen a fresh deal.

The midfielder has earned plaudits for his performances this season after coming back from a lengthy injury absence, in what has otherwise been a turbulent campaign for the Whites.

Despite battling injuries, the midfielder has made eleven appearances for the Whites in the league and has not missed a match since late October.

As such, the Whites want to keep the midfielder beyond this season and are planning to open contract talks with him.

In the Whites’ crucial victory against Burnley last weekend that saw them head eight points clear of the relegation zone, Forshaw earned praise for his performance.

The midfielder has been a Leeds player since January 2018 and in total has 66 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The Whites will be eager to extend his stay at Elland Road as he has proved to be an indispensable part of manager Marcelo Bielsa’s team this season.