Patrick Bamford could be included in the matchday squad for Leeds United in their upcoming FA Cup clash against West Ham United having recovered from an injury, according to the Daily Mirror.

Bamford, Leeds’ top scorer last season, has missed a huge chunk of games in the current campaign owing to multiple injuries.

The striker was pushed to the sidelines in late September following an ankle injury, but managed to return to the first team fold in early December.

But Bamford picked up a hamstring injury following scoring a late equaliser against Brentford in a Premier League clash on 5th December and had to again watch on from the sidelines.

The hitman’s absence has played a part in Leeds’ struggles to score goals this season, but they have received a huge boost.

Bamford has recovered from his latest injury setback and could feature in the matchday squad in their next outing.

The Yorkshire giants are scheduled to take on West Ham in a FA Cup clash on Sunday at the London Stadium and Bamford is likely to make the trip.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa will hand Bamford game time against the Hammers in a competition they have struggled for results in in recent seasons.