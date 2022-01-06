Newcastle United face competition from an unnamed Premier League club for Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell, according to Sky Sports News (18:41).

The Magpies are embarking upon a recruitment blitz during this month’s transfer window and they have been in touch with Norwich about Cantwell.

Norwich have told Newcastle how much would be needed to convince them to sell Cantwell, but the Magpies also have competition to contend with.

Another, unnamed, Premier League club are also keen on signing the midfielder.

It remains to be seen who the other club are and whether they would represent a more attractive option than Newcastle for Cantwell.

The midfielder, who is out of contract in the summer, but with Norwich holding an option to extend it by another year, will not pen a new deal at Carrow Road.

As such the January window is likely to represent Norwich’s best chance to earn a substantial fee from his sale.

The 23-year-old has clocked eight appearances in the Premier League for Norwich this season.