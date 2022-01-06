Diego Carlos has not informed Sevilla that he wants to leave the club, amid Newcastle United having a bid for him rejected, according to the Daily Star.

As manager Eddie Howe looks to improve a leaky defence in this month’s transfer window, Carlos has emerged as one of their targets.

The Magpies tabled a bid of £25m for the centre-back but it was summarily turned down by the Seville outfit, who have no intention of selling the defender as they chase the title in La Liga.

It is believed the La Liga club value the player much more highly if a sale was to happen and it seems that the Magpies have a fight on their hands.

And the centre-back has not made any overtures to Sevilla about leaving the club this month; the La Liga club face no pressure on the player’s part to let go of him at this stage.

In any case, the La Liga outfit are determined to stand their ground and will not easily give up on their star centre-back, who could cost Newcastle close to double the £25m bid they had rejected.

The La Liga club similarly held on to Jules Kounde in the summer transfer window amid heavy interest from Chelsea.

Sevilla are in with a chance at making a run for the La Liga title this season and will want to make sure they are in the best possible position to do so.