Kieran Trippier’s move to Newcastle United is not in doubt, despite it having not yet been announced, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Newcastle have agreed a deal with Atletico Madrid for the England full-back and he has flown into England to complete his medical and sign for the Magpies.

However, there has been no official confirmation of the move yet, raising eyebrows for some, who expected Newcastle to announce the deal.

There is though nothing putting the transfer in doubt and it is expected to go through.

It is suggested that the move is complete and the paperwork has already been signed, by both clubs and the player involved.

The official statement is in place and Newcastle are expected to confirm Trippier’s arrival.

Trippier will become the first signing of the new era at St James’ Park and will also become the highest paid player at the club.

Newcastle will hope that Trippier joining helps to attract other potential signings to the north east during this month’s transfer window.