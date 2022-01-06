Aston Villa are now closing in on the capture of former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who will make a final decision on Friday, according to talkSPORT.

Coutinho is out of favour at Barcelona, having struggled to impress since a January 2018 move from Liverpool, and his agents have been looking for a destination for him this month.

Aston Villa, managed by Coutinho’s former Reds team-mate Steven Gerrard, are looking to complete a loan capture.

And they are now rapidly closing in on the Brazilian midfielder, who will make a final decision on Friday.

Aston Villa will offer Coutinho an opportunity to get his career back on track in the second half of the season, while the Premier League side will be hoping to see the midfielder back to his best at Villa Park.

A good spell at Villa Park could also boost Coutinho’s hopes of earning a spot in the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup.

He has clocked 16 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona this season, scoring two goals.

The Catalans are keen to offload as much of Coutinho’s wage packet from the books as possible; he has another 18 months to run on his deal.