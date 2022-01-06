Brighton & Hove Albion are looking to loan out Haydon Roberts, with Sheffield Wednesday the favourites to land him, this transfer window, according to The Athletic.

With injuries being a constant problem, Owls boss Darren Moore has often found setting up his defence optimally a tough task.

The Owls are in the market for a centre-back this window and Moore has made it a priority to secure one before their next league game against Plymouth Argyle.

Brighton talent Roberts has attracted the interest of the Owls and they are set to receive a boost in their pursuit of the centre-back.

The Seagulls have decided to loan out the young centre-back this transfer window and the Owls are claimed to be the favourites to sign him,

Their path is not entirely obstacle-free though as Championship side Cardiff City are also keen on the player.

Roberts came up through the academy at Brighton and has six senior appearances in cup competitions to his name for the Seagulls.

He was on loan in League One last season with Rochdale as they were relegated and made 26 appearances.