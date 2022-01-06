Tottenham Hotspur are mulling a fresh approach to sign Wolves star Adama Traore and would be open to including Matt Doherty in part exchange, according to The Athletic.

Spurs tried to land Traore last summer, when Nuno Espirito Santo was at the helm in north London, but a deal could not be pushed over the line and the player stayed at Molineux.

However, Traore has yet to sign a new contract at Wolves and the club are prepared to let him go this month for the right price.

Tottenham are now considering lodging a fresh bid and believe that they could turn Traore into a wing-back, with boss Antonio Conte keen for more attacking output down the right flank.

And Tottenham would be willing to include Doherty in a deal to bring Traore to north London.

Spurs snapped up Doherty from Wolves in the summer of 2020 for around £15m, but he has struggled to make an impact under Conte.

He has been tipped for a possible exit from Tottenham this month and including him in an offer to Wolves for Traore could make sense for the club to bring down the cost of the deal.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage needs to bring in funds to make signings and it is unclear whether he would want to snap up Doherty.