West Ham United have received a boost to their hopes of landing Jesse Lingard as the player could be convinced to leave Manchester United this month, according to talkSPORT.

Lingard had a fruitful loan spell in the latter half of last season at West Ham, which got him back into the England squad.

The Hammers were interested in signing him on a permanent deal in the summer, but were not willing to meet Manchester United’s valuation, while the player was happy to stay put.

Lingard decided to stay and fight for a place in the team at Old Trafford but chances have been limited for the player at Manchester United this season.

He is said to be looking to run down his contract and leave on a free transfer next summer but it has been claimed that he could be convinced to leave Manchester United this month.

Lingard wants to play regular first-team football and he is unlikely to get it at Old Trafford this season.

West Ham are prepared to revive their interest in him and sign the midfielder on a permanent deal in January.

He is not likely to sign a new contract and a departure this month would also give Manchester United a chance to get a fee from his sale.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers can convince Lingard to leave Old Trafford in January.