Wolves are set to terminate Theo Corbeanu’s spell at Sheffield Wednesday, recalling him to Molineux, according to the Star.

Corbeanu joined the Owls in the summer in what was supposed to be a season-long loan and impressed with his performances at Hillsborough.

After enduring a slow start, the centre-forward came into his own in recent months and rarely missed a match for the Owls.

In total, the player made 13 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday in the league and contributed with two goals and the same number of assists.

In what may come as a surprise for the Owls fanbase, Wolves are set to recall the player from his loan at Hillsborough.

To add salt to the wound, the Midlands club intend to send him to loan for the rest of the season to the Owls’ League One rivals MK Dons.

Corbeanu’s performances earned him admiration from the supporters and his absence could act as a blow to manager Darren Moore’s plans.

It is understood the decision to send the player to MK Dons comes from the understanding that the club’s playing style suited the player’s.