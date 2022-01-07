Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is not satisfied with the depth he has in the central midfield area and wants an addition, according to football.london.

Spurs have at their disposal midfielders such as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso, who have taken up the central role in midfield.

However, Lo Celso has been linked with a move out of the north London club this window as his spell at Spurs so far has been up and down.

Ndomble has on the other hand struggled for game-time under Conte and question marks have been raised over whether he has a future under Conte.

As such, Conte thinks his options in central midfield are currently lacking and he wants to bring in another player to add depth.

One man Spurs have been linked with is AC Milan star Franck Kessie, but the competition is fierce for his signature and he is unlikely to move this window due to his contract expiring in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Conte finds the right option to improve in his central midfield area and if Spurs are able to acquire his services.

This month’s transfer window is Conte’s first in charge of Spurs and he will be fighting to mould the team to his liking as he attempts to get the north London club back into the Champions League.