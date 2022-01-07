Aston Villa have now switched their attention to recruiting for three more positions after sealing the loan capture of Philippe Coutinho, according to The Athletic.

The Brazilian midfielder is joining Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season and the Premier League side hold an option to sign him on a permanent basis from Barcelona for £33m.

Aston Villa are not stopping at adding Coutinho to Steven Gerrard’s ranks however and are now switching their attention to three other positions.

The Villa Park outfit are now looking at full-backs and defensive midfielders, ideally as permanent signings, as they look to back Gerrard in the transfer window.

If the club are not able to land their preferred targets this month then they are prepared to wait until the summer transfer window.

They will also look at a loan swoop for a goalkeeper.

Gerrard’s Villa currently sit in 13th in the Premier League table and the Liverpool legend has been lauded for the impact he has enjoyed since taking charge.

They are next in FA Cup action against Manchester United, then facing the same team in the Premier League.