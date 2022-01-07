Rangers and Sheffield United target John Souttar must decide which club he wants to join in order for discussions to be kicked off with Hearts, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Souttar is out of contract at Hearts in the summer and is attracting interest from several clubs, including Rangers and Sheffield United.

He would rather move this month than wait until the summer, but there is no sign of movement in the transfer chase yet, despite claims Souttar has ambitions of playing in England.

And it is now suggested that it is up to Souttar to decide where he wants to go, which will then spark off the interested club’s potential talks with Hearts for him.

Souttar does not look to have made a decision over which club he wants to join and interested sides are likely to be working hard to sell a move to him.

The 25-year-old centre-back has made 22 appearances for Hearts so far this season, chipping in with goals against Celtic, Dundee and Aberdeen.

He has come up against suitors Rangers twice this season.

Souttar could feel the time has come to try an adventure outside Scotland after making over 170 appearances in the Scottish Premiership.