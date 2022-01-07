Celtic have turned down an approach from a Serie A club for defender Stephen Welsh, who they do not want to let go, according to Sky Sports News.

Ange Postecoglou bolstered his ranks early in this month’s transfer window with the signing of three Japanese players and the Bhoys are continuing to be linked with potential further additions.

They could also be tested with offers for their own stars however and defender Welsh is wanted by Italian side Udinese.

The Serie A club lodged an enquiry with Celtic about taking Welsh to Italy on an initial loan deal.

Udinese also wanted to have an option to buy in the loan agreement in the event the 21-year-old shone during his spell in Italy.

Celtic though quickly rejected Udinese’s approach.

The Celtic Park outfit, who have Welsh under contract until the summer of 2025, have no intention of letting him go.

It remains to be seen if Udinese will go back to Celtic with another proposal in the hope of changing the Scottish side’s mind.