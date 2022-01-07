Newcastle United have not made a bid for highly rated Marseille striker Bamba Dieng, it has been claimed in France.

The Magpies have a number of transfer irons in the fire as they look to use the January transfer window to inject new life into their squad.

Dieng has impressed at Marseille so far this season, grabbing five goals in 15 outings and raising expectations about his future potential.

It was suggested that Newcastle have gone in with a bid of €18m to convince Marseille to sell the 21-year-old in this month’s transfer window.

However, according to French daily La Provence, Marseille have received no official offers for Dieng.

The striker is currently on course to at least see out the season at Marseille, who are pushing to finish in a top three Champions League spot in Ligue 1.

Marseille have the Senegalese under contract until the summer of 2024, but may not be able to hold on to him if a big bid arrives.

In total Dieng has managed 26 outings in the senior side at Marseille, scoring five times.