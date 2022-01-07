Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven could challenge Rangers for the signature of Vitesse Arnhem star Danilho Doekhi in the ongoing transfer window.

The 23-year-old was linked with interest from Rangers in the last window when Steven Gerrard was at the helm and new boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst rates him as well.

Van Bronckhorst is aiming to revamp his backline for the long run and is keen on bringing in Doekhi in the next transfer window.

The centre-back is out of contract at Vitesse at the end of this season and interested non-Dutch clubs are allowed to sign a pre-contractual agreement with him now for a free transfer in the next window.

Rangers are claimed to be in a strong position to snap up the Vitesse star but they could face competition.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf’s Jeroen Kapteijns, Eredivisie side PSV could rival Rangers for the services of Doekhi this month.

Rood-witten are tipped to go on the hunt for a centre-back to replace Andre Ramalho, who is forced on to the sidelines for an extended spell owing to an injury that required surgery, and Doekhi could become a target for them this month.

It remains to be seen whether PSV will pounce for Doekhi in the coming weeks or whether Rangers will manage to strike an agreement with him to move to Ibrox.