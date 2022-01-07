Atletico Madrid are keen on snapping up Arsenal full-back Cedric Soares, but the Gunners are tipped to be reluctant to play ball, according to the Daily Mail.

Diego Simeone’s Spanish champions have just sold Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United and are now swinging into action in the transfer market.

They are zeroing in on Arsenal and want to sign Cedric on a loan deal.

Atletico Madrid would also like an option to buy including in the loan agreement in the event Cedric impresses in Spain.

However, Arsenal are tipped to not be convinced about the deal as they have just let Ainsley Maitland-Niles go.

Maitland-Niles has departed Arsenal for Italian giants Roma on a loan deal.

And losing Cedric would further reduce Mikel Arteta’s options at right-back.

It remains to be seen whether Cedric might be attracted to the move and want to play for Atletico Madrid in the second half of the season.

Cedric has made just four Premier League appearances for Arsenal this season, while he has turned out three times in the EFL Cup.