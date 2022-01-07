Senior Liverpool sources have rubbished suggestions that Newcastle United target Divock Origi could leave Anfield this month for around £7m, according to The Athletic.

Origi is out of contract at the end of this season unless he makes a certain number of starts which would allow Liverpool to trigger a year’s extension; he looks unlikely to do so at present.

The striker is proving to be an attractive target for a number of clubs, with sides from Italy speaking to his agent, while Newcastle are considering bidding amid it being claimed he could be sold for around £7m.

However, Liverpool are not looking to sell Origi and senior sources at the club insist that he will not leave for around £7m.

They claim that a significantly higher bid would be needed to tempt Liverpool into doing business this month.

Origi could be leaned on heavily by Jurgen Klopp this month with both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Selling the Belgian would take away another one of Klopp’s striking options at a time when the Reds are chasing progress in cup competitions and bidding to put pressure on Manchester City in the Premier League.

However, the club’s owners may view a substantial bid for Origi as good business amid the prospect he could depart as a free agent in the summer.