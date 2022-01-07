Lucas Digne is moving closer to leaving Everton, but his wage demands are an issue for West Ham United and Chelsea are unsure over paying his £30m asking price, according to talkSPORT.

The Frenchman is out of favour at Goodison Park after falling out with manager Rafael Benitez and is tipped to be sold by Everton this month.

He is not short of suitors, with Newcastle United, Chelsea and West Ham keen, while Aston Villa could also move for him.

However, Digne is not convinced by a move to Newcastle, leaving Chelsea and West Ham his most likely options.

Chelsea are considering whether they want to meet Everton’s £30m asking price, while for West Ham, Digne’s wage demands are an issue.

Aston Villa could yet become firmly involved in the chase for the full-back.

Digne has made 113 Premier League appearances for Everton in total and is an experienced campaigner in the English top flight.

The 28-year-old, who counts Lille, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Roma amongst his former clubs, is under contract at Goodison Park until the summer of 2025.