Newcastle United linked Georginio Wijnaldum is keen on a return to the Premier League in this month’s transfer window, according to Sky Sports (22:02).

Wijnaldum opted to leave Liverpool as a free agent last summer following the expiry of his contract at Anfield.

He picked Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain as his destination and headed to the French capital for the next chapter of his career.

It has not worked out so far for the Dutchman and he is struggling for playing time at the Parc des Princes, something which has fuelled speculation of a move this month.

And Wijnaldum, who has been linked with former club Newcastle, is keen on a loan move to the Premier League.

The midfielder is desperate to make sure he is playing on a regular basis in the second half of the campaign and wants to head back to England.

It remains to be seen however whether Wijnaldum would be willing to head to Newcastle, who are embroiled in a battle to survive in the Premier League.

The Magpies have just signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and are tipped to do further business as the month unfolds.