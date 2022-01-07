Everton boss Rafael Benitez has rubbished claims suggesting that he told midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin that he can find a new club in the ongoing transfer window.

The midfielder has endured a tough spell at Everton since joining the club from German outfit Mainz in the summer of 2019, owing to multiple injury issues.

Gbamin has been able to making himself available for selection this term compared to past seasons on Merseyside, but it has been claimed Benitez has told him that he is not part of his plans and can leave in the ongoing window.

However, the Spaniard has rubbished claims suggesting he told Gbamin that he is free to leave Everton this month.

Benitez revealed he has spoken with the midfielder and his agent and stressed that for any exit to happen, the player and the club must reach an agreement first in the event of a potential suitor tabling an offer.

Asked about claims suggesting he told Gbamin that he can leave the club, Benitez told a press conference: “No, I did not say that.

“I have had contact with him and his agent.

“The point here is that the people can talk but the reality is that if you want a player to go and here we have experience of that, you have to have an offer and the player has to say yes, and the club have to say yes.

“So, we do not have anything like that.”

It has been claimed that Gbamin is attracting interest from both Germany and Italy at present but he is not close to leaving Everton.