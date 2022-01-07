Serie A giants Napoli made an attempt to sign Philippe Coutinho before he agreed to join Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season.

Coutinho has agreed to move to Villa Park on loan for the rest of the season and play under his former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard.

Barcelona have agreed to pay more than half of his salary during the loan stint and Villa have also reserved an option to make the move permanent for a fee around the £33m mark.

Several other Premier League clubs were chasing him but Gerrard’s presence swung the odds in favour of Aston Villa.

But Coutinho also had suitors in Italy and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Napoli tried to convince him to move to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the winter window as well.

Napoli contacted his entourage to probe the possibility of signing Coutinho on loan from Barcelona.

However, it has been claimed that the player had already made up his mind about moving to the Premier League.

The Brazilian has always been keen on a move to England where he found success at Liverpool.