Tottenham Hotspur star Matt Doherty is unlikely to return to Wolves this month as part of a deal to take Adama Traore to north London, according to the Daily Mail.

New Tottenham boss Antonio Conte wants to revamp his squad in the ongoing window and is on the lookout for wing-backs.

The Italian is known to convert wingers into wing-backs and Spurs believe Traore, a player they tried to sign in the summer, could do the job on the right flank.

Wolves are aware of Tottenham’s interest in the Spaniard and are prepared to let him leave for the right price, with Doherty floated as potentially involved in the deal.

The 29-year-old has struggled to impress at the north London giants since joining from Wolves in the summer of 2020.

However, as things stand, Doherty going back to Wolves is not a possibility that is on the negotiating table.

Tottenham are pushing to seal a deal worth £20m for Traore and as it stands, he is likely to reunite with Doherty in the capital.

Doherty is yet to start a Premier League game under Conte, but has featured twice in league games from the bench.