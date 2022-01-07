Thomas Tuchel has insisted that Chelsea are looking at possibilities when it comes to signing players this month but stressed that they are not feeling any big pressure to bring in fresh faces.

Chelsea are not expected to be too busy when it comes to incoming transfers in the winter transfer window, despite calls in some quarters for extra bodies.

Injuries and Covid disruptions means that there is speculation that Chelsea could bring in a new signing or two before the end of the month.

Tuchel confirmed that he is in talks with the board and the recruitment department to see whether there is the possibility of bringing in fresh faces.

He stressed that Chelsea are always alive to an opportunity but insisted that they are not feeling any extra pressure and any deal needs to make sense to the club to do this month.

The Chelsea boss said in a press conference: “We are discussing and are in talks with the board and the scouting. We are checking the possibilities, as we always do.

“We are looking into the market and the possibilities.

“Not under the highest pressure but things have to make sense for us.”

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea decide to make a splash and choose to add to Tuchel’s squad before the month ends.