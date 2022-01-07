West Ham United manager David Moyes is hoping that the Hammers make home advantage count in their FA Cup game against Leeds United this weekend.

In the third round clash, the Hammers face off against the Whites at the London Stadium in a rare fixture for the FA Cup as the sides have not met in the competition since the 1930s.

The Hammers made considerable progress in the other cup competition, the EFL Cup, defeating both Manchester United and defending champions Manchester City, and they also head into the game eleven places above their opponents in the league table.

Moyes stressed that winning the FA Cup would make him extremely happy and he is hoping that the Hammers make their home advantage matter against the Whites.

“It would make me smile if we could do it as well!”, Moyes said in a press conference before the game against the Whites regarding winning the FA Cup.

“At this point, of course I want to win the FA Cup and will do everything I can do to do that, but every other manager will say that.

“We’ve been given a difficult draw.

“We’re at home and there is no replay, so hopefully we can use London Stadium and our support to get us over the line.”

The Hammers boss added that he hope his team is able to draw inspiration from their EFL Cup run in their FA Cup campaign, starting with the game against the Whites.

“We’ve been given a tough third-round draw, but we had a real tough go in the Carabao Cup too”, Moyes added.

“We’ve done well in those games and we hope we can do well against Leeds United.”

Moyes’ side beat the Whites the last time they met in the league, a comeback 2-1 win in September, and the manager will be hoping they repeat the same trick at the weekend.