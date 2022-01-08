Aston Villa are looking for a senior left-back this month, despite being linked with Bologna talent Aaron Hickey, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

After winning the chase for the signature of midfielder Philippe Coutinho, Aston Villa are now focusing on other targets and adding a full-back is a priority for boss Steven Gerrard.

They have been linked with Bologna left-back Hickey, who the club have been tracking for some time.

Hickey though is just 19 years old and Aston Villa are looking for a senior left-back to add to the ranks at present.

The Scottish defender made the switch to Bologna from Hearts in 2020 and Gerrard is well aware of him due to his spell managing Rangers north of the border.

Hickey is clocking regular game time in Serie A for Bologna and has already come up against giants such as Inter, AC Milan, Roma and Juventus.

His experience in Serie A is set to continue as Aston Villa are not looking to snap him up at present.

Hickey is under contract with Bologna, who sit tenth in Serie A, until the summer of 2024.