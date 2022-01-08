Blackburn Rovers have made an enquiry with Leeds United about 20-year-old winger Crysencio Summerville with a view to signing him on loan, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Dutchman has been part of Leeds’ first-team squad this season and has clocked 118 minutes of football in the Premier League, along with turning out in the EFL Cup.

He has not played since Leeds’ 4-1 defeat to Arsenal last month and there is speculation that he could be loaned out in the ongoing transfer window.

And the 20-year-old Dutchman has been attracting interest from clubs in the Championship this month.

It has been claimed that Blackburn have probed the possibility of signing the Dutch winger on loan in the winter transfer window.

Blackburn are in the market for a wide man after Leeds winger Ian Poveda’s loan stint was cut short due to his injury.

Rovers have identified Summerville as a potential target and have enquired with Leeds about the winger’s availability.

Blackburn are second in the Championship and want to bring in reinforcements to keep their promotion push on track.

With Leeds struggling with injuries, it remains to be seen whether the club will allow the Dutchman to go out on loan this month.