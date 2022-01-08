Stoke City could sign Manchester City star Taylor Harwood-Bellis if an agreement can be reached between all four parties involved.

Harwood-Bellis is currently on loan at Belgian side Anderlecht, who he joined for a season-long stint in the summer.

However, the centre-back could cut short his loan at Anderlecht amid interest from Stoke, according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

The 19-year-old has turned out for Anderlecht on a regular basis this season, clocking up 19 appearances in total for the Belgian giants.

Any deal to take Harwood-Bellis to Stoke would need the agreement of Anderlecht, Manchester City, Stoke and the player to go through.

Harwood-Bellis spent time on loan in the Championship in the second half of last season with a spell at Blackburn Rovers.

A product of Manchester City’s youth academy, the centre-back has been capped by England up to Under-21 level.

Stoke currently sit in eighth spot in the Championship standings, having picked up 35 points from their 24 games, five points off the playoff places.