West Ham United could face competition from Newcastle United for striker Gabriel Barbosa as he is under serious consideration at St James’ Park this month as Eddie Howe looks to bring in a goal-getter, according to the Northern Echo.

Signing a forward was not originally in Newcastle’s plans and the club were expected to focus on improving their defence and midfield in the winter window.

But Callum Wilson’s calf injury has forced a change of plans as the forward is expected to be out for at least two months.

Newcastle are actively looking to bring in a striker this month and a number of options are being closely studied, including Gabigol.

Gabigol has been linked with a host of Premier League sides, including David Moyes’ West Ham, but Newcastle’s interest in him is claimed to be serious.

The 25-year-old scored 29 times last season for Flamengo and has 17 international caps to his name for Brazil.

He is keen to head back to Europe following a disappointing spell at Italian giants Inter.

Newcastle are aware that bringing in a proven goalscorer in January will be difficult but they are willing to try and the Flamengo forward is a serious target for the club.

It remains to be seen if either West Ham or Newcastle firm up their interest in Gabigol in the coming days.