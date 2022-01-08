Newcastle United are optimistic of agreeing a deal for La Liga centre-back Diego Carlos, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

Eddie Howe wants to add two top class centre-backs to his defensive options in this month’s transfer window and Newcastle are exploring a number of options, including Lille’s Sven Botman.

Sevilla centre-back Carlos is also firmly in Newcastle’s sights and they are trying to do a deal with the Spanish giants for his signature.

And it has been claimed that Newcastle are confident that they can sign the Brazilian this month, with Sevilla looking for €45m.

Carlos is not pushing to leave Sevilla, who are involved in a title challenge in La Liga.

However, if Newcastle can come to terms with Sevilla then he could be St James’ Park bound.

Carlos has made 18 appearances in La Liga for Sevilla this season, helping his side concede just 13 goals in their 19 league games, the best record in the Spanish top flight.

Sevilla sit second in La Liga at present, five points behind leaders Real Madrid, but with a game in hand.