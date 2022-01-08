Nottingham Forest have a chance of signing Jed Wallace from Millwall, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon, despite already having bids rejected.

Forest boss Steve Cooper is keen to add Millwall winger Wallace to the ranks and the Tricky Trees have been backing his desire.

The club are claimed to have lodged a third offer for Wallace, though Millwall boss Gary Rowett insists that he sees no reason the winger will not be in the team when his side play Nottingham Forest next weekend.

However, it is claimed that Forest do have a chance of signing Wallace.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at Millwall at the end of the season and the current transfer window is likely to represent the club’s final chance to earn a fee from his departure.

Wallace though remains a key man at the Den and has turned out in 21 of Millwall’s 24 Championship games so far.

Millwall are just a point and two places below Nottingham Forest in the Championship table.

He is closing in on making 250 appearances for Millwall, but it remains to be seen if he will hit the milestone.