PSV Eindhoven have not yet opened talks with Vitesse over a deal to sign Rangers target Danilho Doekhi.

The Dutch side are looking at defensive options for this month’s transfer window after an injury to Andre Ramalho and could make a move for Vitesse star Doekhi.

Doekhi is out of contract at Vitesse in the summer and has several clubs keen on him, including Scottish champions Rangers, who are claimed to be in a strong position to sign him on a pre-contractual agreement.

Rangers could face serious competition from PSV Eindhoven, but according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, they have not contacted Vitesse at present.

No offer has been made and PSV Eindhoven may be looking at a host of options before deciding what to do.

This month’s transfer window is likely to represent Vitesse’s last chance to earn a fee from Doekhi’s exit.

Doekhi joined Vitesse in 2018 and is rated as having developed into one of the top centre-backs in the Eredivisie.

The defender is just four appearances short of hitting the 120 mark at Vitesse, but with a move possible this month the jury is out on whether he will reach it.