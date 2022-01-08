Torino are still intent on keeping Tottenham Hotspur target Gleison Bremer until the end of the season and there are no talks with interested clubs happening at present.

Bremer has impressed with his performances at Torino and has attracted interest from several clubs, including Tottenham, where the club may enter the market due to an injury to Cristian Romero.

However, Torino do not want to sell Bremer this month and are sticking to their stance, according to Italian outlet Corriere Granata.

There are also no talks happening with interested clubs, with the situation around Bremer quiet at present.

The defender is a key man at Torino and has turned out 18 times in Serie A for the club so far this season, contributing two goals, against Salernitana and Udinese.

Bremer will enter the final year of his contract at Torino in the summer and the Italian side could then be under pressure to sell if he has not penned an extension.

The Brazilian is closing in on 100 appearances for the Italian side and is set to reach the milestone this season.

It remains to be seen if Torino will be tested with any bids for Bremer before the transfer window closes this month.