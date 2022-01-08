West Ham United are studying the profile of Paris Saint-Germain defender Abdou Diallo, but have not been in touch with the French giants yet.

PSG are willing to let Diallo move on during this month’s transfer window and he has been linked with Newcastle United.

David Moyes wants to sign a defender after the club suffered injuries to Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna, and the Hammers have been looking at options.

According to French radio station RMC, West Ham are looking closely at Diallo’s profile ahead of a potential swoop.

The Premier League side have not though had any contact with PSG yet over taking Diallo to the London Stadium.

It is claimed however that West Ham could put a proposal in front of PSG before the window slams shut.

Diallo has made just nine appearances in Ligue 1 for PSG under Mauricio Pochettino this season and is able to operate as either a left-back or a centre-back.

He joined PSG from German giants Borussia Dortmund in 2019 and is fully focused on the Africa Cup of Nations, where he will play for Senegal.