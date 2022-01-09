Arsenal are expected to push hard to bring in a new midfielder over the course of this week, according to the Daily Express.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his options during this month’s window as he shapes his side up for a top four tilt.

Arteta is set to come under more pressure following his side’s shock FA Cup exit at Nottingham Forest on Sunday and he has just let Ainsley Maitland-Niles join Roma.

Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny have headed to the Africa Cup of Nations, while Granit Xhaka has tested positive.

And Arsenal are now tipped to push hard to land a new central midfielder this week.

The games continue to come thick and fast for the Gunners, with an EFL Cup semi-final against Liverpool looming, along with the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

They then face Liverpool again, before closing out January by playing host to a struggling Burnley side.

It remains to be seen how quickly Arsenal can have a new midfielder through the door at the Emirates Stadium.