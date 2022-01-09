Aston Villa are in advanced talks with Everton to sign Lucas Digne, who is also a target for West Ham United, Chelsea and Newcastle United, but have yet to agree a fee, according to Sky Sports (17:53).

Digne wants to leave Everton during this month’s transfer window after falling out with manager Rafael Benitez and he has been attracting substantial interest.

Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham have all been looking at a deal to sign Digne, who Everton have been demanding around £30m for.

However, it is Aston Villa who are moving into pole position and they are currently in advanced talks, with Digne claimed to prefer a move to Villa Park.

Aston Villa have not yet though agreed a fee with Everton.

It is claimed that there may be an agreement between £20m and £25m for Digne to move to the Midlands.

Gerrard’s side are putting the finishing touches to their capture of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

Coutinho is currently on a plane and is flying to England, with a medical expected to happen on Monday, and he could be followed through the door by Digne.