Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their side and substitutes for this afternoon’s FA Cup fourth round tie, at home against League One side Morecambe.

Antonio Conte will be looking for his side to avoid any slip-ups against Morecambe, wary of the fact that Newcastle United were knocked out at home by League One Cambridge United on Saturday.

And Morecambe arrive in north London with a win under their belt after beating Doncaster Rovers 4-3.

They remain firm underdogs against a Tottenham side Conte is trying to drill a winning mentality into and the Italian will demand high standards this afternoon.

Conte selects Pierluigi Gollini in goal, while the back three are Japhet Tanganga, Joe Rodon and Ben Davies, with the wing-backs Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon.

To control the game in midfield, Conte picks Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso, while Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele support Bryan Gil.

The Tottenham boss has options if he wants to make changes, including Harry Kane and Lucas Moura.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Morecambe

Gollini, Doherty, Tanganga, Rodon, Davies, Sessegnon, Winks, Lo Celso, Alli, Ndombele, Gil

Substitutes: Lloris, Sanchez, Paskotsi, Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lucas, Scarlett, Kane