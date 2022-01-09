AC Milan have put a swoop for Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga on standby and will revisit it at a later date.

The Rossoneri want to add to their defensive options and young Premier League stars have become popular with Serie A clubs, with Fikayo Tomori already at the San Siro, Axel Tuanzebe at Napoli and Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Tammy Abraham at Roma.

Tanganga is of interest to AC Milan and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the club held talks with his agent around 15 days ago.

AC Milan want to loan Tanganga with an option to buy, but Tottenham prefer an outright sale for €25m.

As such, the Rossoneri have put their interest in Tanganga on standby and will revisit it later.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham might soften their position later in this month’s transfer window as they try to bring in players to back Antonio Conte and shift some out.

Tanganga started in Tottenham’s 3-1 FA Cup win over Morecambe on Sunday afternoon.

He completed the full 90 minutes in a back three, alongside Joe Rodon and Ben Davies.