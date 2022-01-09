Cardiff City are claimed to have agreed to sign Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh on loan, but no deal has been finalised by the Whites, according to BBC Radio Leeds.

It has been claimed that Drameh is poised to move to Cardiff on a loan deal until the end of the season, with the Bluebirds beating off Swansea City to secure his services.

However, no deal has been finalised by Leeds for Drameh to move to south Wales yet.

Leeds have not finalised a switch for the young defender to drop down to the Championship during this month’s transfer window.

It remains to be seen if Drameh will move, but the full-back was involved for Leeds on Sunday in the FA Cup.

Drameh was brought on off the bench by Marcelo Bielsa during Leeds’ 2-0 defeat away at West Ham United.

Leeds have had their squad stretched due to injuries in recent months and letting Drameh leave would remove another option for Bielsa.

The club may though believe that Drameh needs regular senior team football to speed his development.