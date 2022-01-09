Fixture: West Ham United vs Leeds United

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has selected his team and substitutes to welcome Leeds United to the London Stadium this afternoon in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Moyes is keen for his side to progress in the FA Cup, in addition to continuing to challenge for a top four spot in the Premier League, and they must get past Leeds.

The Hammers start as favourites in the tie and have already beaten Leeds this season, winning at Elland Road in the Premier League.

Moyes is still without centre-backs Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna, and is expected to sign another centre-back this month.

Alphonse Areola lines up in goal for West Ham today, while at the back Moyes goes with Ryan Fredericks, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop and Ben Johnson as a four.

In midfield, the West Ham boss looks towards Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek to control the game, while Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini and Nikola Vlasic support Michail Antonio.

If Moyes needs to make changes at any point during the tie then he has options on the bench, including Pablo Fornals and Mark Noble.

West Ham United Team vs Leeds United

Areola, Fredericks, Dawson, Diop, Johnson, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Vlasic, Antonio

Substitutes: Randolph, Batptise, Alese, Masuaku, Noble, Kral, Oxoflex, Fornals, Yarmolenko