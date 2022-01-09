Newcastle United are keen on midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, but a transfer away from Borussia Dortmund this month is rated as close to impossible.

The Premier League strugglers are hard at work lodging enquiries for players and seeing what deals can be done during the current transfer window.

They are admirers of 26-year-old Dahoud and, according to German broadcaster SPORT1, have had him in their sights since even before the big money takeover at St James’ Park.

While Newcastle do want to take Dahoud to England, it is rated as almost impossible that they could succeed this month.

Dortmund view Dahoud as a key man and do not want to let him go in the January window.

And the player himself is happy at the German club, only extending his contract in the summer.

West Ham United were interested in the midfielder in the last January transfer window, but despite Dahoud struggling for minutes at that time, he was keen to establish himself in the side.

Dahoud has turned out on 18 occasions for Dortmund so far this season, only missing a chunk of matches due to a knee injury.