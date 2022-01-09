Fixture: West Ham United vs Leeds United

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Leeds United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s FA Cup third round tie against David Moyes’ West Ham United.

The Whites were beaten 2-1 by the Hammers in the Premier League earlier this season, but will be bidding to get the better of them today.

Leeds have struggled to make progress in the FA Cup in recent years and, despite the Premier League remaining their highest priority, will hope to book a fourth round spot.

Marcelo Bielsa is still wrestling with a number of injury issues, with key man Kalvin Phillips looking at a lengthy absence.

For today’s fixture, Bielsa has Illan Meslier in goal, while in defence he picks Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo as full-backs, with Diego Llorente and Leo Hjelde in the centre.

Further up the pitch Leeds deploy Robin Koch and Lewis Bate in midfield, while Jack Harrison, Mateusz Klich and Daniel James support Sam Greenwood.

Bielsa has options on the bench to shake things up if needed, including Raphinha and Stuart Dallas.

Leeds United Team vs West Ham United

Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Hjelde, Firpo, Koch, Bate, Klich, James, Harrison, Greenwood

Substitutes: Klaesson, Drameh, Moore, McCarron, Jenkins, Forshaw, Dallas, Summerville, Raphinha