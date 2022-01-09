Manchester United will soon receive a new offer from Sevilla for Anthony Martial, who is also on Newcastle United’s radar, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

Martial is keen to depart Old Trafford before the transfer window closes this month and has been linked with several clubs, including Newcastle, who want to land a striker.

He prefers a move to Sevilla though, with the Spanish side already having tried their luck with a loan approach which was rejected in Manchester.

They are now set to try again with a fresh proposal to take Martial to Spain this month.

It is unclear how the proposal will differ from the offer Manchester United rejected, but Martial’s other suitors will be watching on closely.

If Sevilla are unable to agree a deal with Manchester United then Martial will have to consider a move elsewhere if he still wishes to leave Old Trafford.

Newly rich Newcastle could likely afford the terms of any deal Manchester United are looking for, but Martial would also have to agree to the switch.

The 26-year-old has made ten appearances for Manchester United so far this season, scoring one goal in the process.