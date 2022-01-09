Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo believes winning the FA Cup is a realistic aim for the Whites, ahead of their third round tie against West Ham United this afternoon.

The Yorkshire giants have struggled to make an impact in the FA Cup in recent years, but Matteo does not see any reason why they cannot go all the way this term.

Matteo believes progressing in the FA Cup would be massive for Leeds and also give the club’s fans something to cheer amid a difficult season in the Premier League.

“I think it would be massive for the club to get a run in the FA Cup”, Matteo said on LUTV’s The Warm Up.

“I think it’s something we could win. I do believe that.

“We know the big four or five clubs out there, but why can’t we?

“It’s about time we had a run in the FA Cup and give the fans something to celebrate as well.”

All eyes will be on how strong a team Marcelo Bielsa opts to play in the FA Cup tie at the London Stadium this afternoon, with survival in the Premier League the club’s focus at present.

West Ham won the most recent meeting between the two clubs, grabbing a 2-1 victory at Elland Road in September.