Aston Villa are poised to complete the signing of goalkeeper Darren Randolph from West Ham United, according to talkSPORT.

Steven Gerrard is being backed in the transfer window this month by Aston Villa and has already secured a loan deal for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho.

He is also closing in on Everton full-back Lucas Digne, despite competition from Chelsea, Newcastle United and West Ham.

Now Gerrard is set to further strengthen his options between the sticks and Aston Villa are poised to sign goalkeeper Randolph.

The shot-stopper is expected to arrive from West Ham on a loan deal, something which would then see Villa send Jed Steer out on loan.

It remains to be seen if Villa will have an option to sign Randolph permanently included in the agreement, but the shot-stopper will provide cover for Emiliano Martinez.

Randolph has not managed an appearance for West Ham so far this season.

The 34-year-old, who is under contract at West Ham until the summer of 2023, made seven appearances for the club last term, but arrival of Alphonse Areola has reduced his scope for game time.