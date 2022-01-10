Everton will not accept a player being included in a deal for Lucas Digne, who is being chased by Aston Villa, according to journalist Alan Myers.

It has been suggested that Aston Villa are closing in on the signature of Digne and have already agreed personal terms with the French full-back.

However, there have been contrasting claims that a deal is not as advanced as has been suggested and Everton do hold a clear position on Digne.

The Merseyside club are not prepared to accept a player being involved in a deal for Digne and have an asking price of £30m.

Everton want their price to be met in a straight cash deal, if they are to sell the Frenchman.

The Toffees are active in this month’s transfer window as manager Rafael Benitez looks to add to his squad and they are determined to only sell Digne on their terms.

Shifting Digne out would create fresh space in the Everton squad and the defender wants to leave following a falling out with Rafael Benitez.

Chelsea, Newcastle United and West Ham United have also shown interest in Digne during this month’s transfer window.