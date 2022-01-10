Former Sunderland star Stephen Elliott feels that summer signing Alex Pritchard is starting to love being part of the Black Cats and is proving to be an unplayable player in League One at present.

Since moving to the Stadium of Light in July, the 28-year-old has featured in 29 games overall, setting up eleven goals for his team-mates.

Elliott has been impressed with what he has seen from Pritchard and feels that the former Tottenham Hotspur player is a class apart at League One level, something he is showing by being unplayable at present.

Another fact that Elliott feels is contributing towards Pritchard’s form is him having fallen in love with playing for the club.

“There is no doubt that Pritchard is starting to love being a Sunderland footballer”, Elliott wrote in his column for the Sunderland Echo.

“I said at the start of the season if he can stay fit then he could end up being the signing of the season.

“He is a class apart at this level and to be quite frank he is unplayable at the moment.”

While analysing Pritchard’s strengths, the 38-year-old added that the former Huddersfield Town man has the ability to dribble with the ball, can recover the ball when his team are out of position and can even find the back of the net.

“He has it all. He can dribble, see a pass, recover the ball out of possession and as we have seen, he can also get a goal.”

Pritchard has made three goal contributions in Sunderland’s last three league matches and will be hoping to keep his good form going for the Black Cats.