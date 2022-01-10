Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has revealed that Reds starlet Harvey Davies has improved a lot since he started training with the first-team squad on a regular basis.

Davies is among the most highly rated young shot-stoppers in Liverpool’s youth system and he has been training regularly with the first team squad.

The Liverpool-born teenager aspires to become the first Scouse goalkeeper to play a competitively for the Reds in over half a century and has the likes of experienced hands such as Achterberg to help him on his quest.

Achterberg revealed that Davies has made great strides in improving his game and added the competition between him and fellow teenage custodian Marcelo Pitaluga is helping him push on.

“Harvey has improved a lot”, Achterberg told The Athletic.

“It will be an interesting six months for him with us now.

“There’s a new competition between him and Marcelo.

“They also have to look at the ones in front of them and try to be better than them.”

Achterberg added that the goalkeeping department including him, Brazil legend Claudio Taffarel and first-team assistant goalkeeping coach Jack Robinson are giving Davies all the tools to improve his skills and stressed the onus is on him to push on put in the effort.

“It’s good to have Harvey with us full-time now.

“If he’s playing for the under-23s he will go back to them the day before to prepare but his day-to-day training programme is with us.

“It’s in Harvey’s hands.

“We give him all the tools so it’s down to him to put all the effort in.”

Davies will be determined to take his game to the next level and possibly break into the first-team fold in coming seasons.