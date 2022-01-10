Italy and Torino striker Andrea Belotti has rejected an approach from Newcastle United, as the Magpies continue to hunt for reinforcements.

Newcastle are working overtime to try to provide manager Eddie Howe with a raft of signings before the transfer window closes and want up to two strikers.

They have made a play for Torino striker Belotti, but according to Sky Italia, he has turned down the club’s advances.

Belotti is out of contract with Torino at the end of the season and has also had another offer this month, from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

The Middle East club are prepared to pay him €8m per year and send a fee to Torino.

The hitman though is not convinced by the proposal from Al-Hilal and prefers to wait until the end of the season to then take stock of his future.

Interested clubs may still try to convince Belotti to change his mind before the transfer window closes.

Injury has restricted Belotti to just ten appearances for Torino so far this season, with a return of two goals.